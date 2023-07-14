Emotions soared as Brazil cemented their place in history as the best FIFAe nation in the world on 14 July 2023. With national pride on the line, 24 nations competed in the 2v2 format for a total prize pool of USD 1 million between 11 and 14 July 2023. The FIFAe Nations Cup 2023™ came to a dramatic conclusion after four passionate days of competition. Brazil, represented by PHzin, Resende and PauloNeto999, walked away with back-to-back FIFAe Nations Cup titles, lifting the trophy for the second year in a row. Led by PHzin, Brazil also became the first nation to defend their FIFAe Nations crown and the first team to win the event twice. A total of 86 member associations competed in the FIFAe Nations Series™ in 2023, with the top 23 teams qualifying alongside the host nation Saudi Arabia, but it was Brazil who rose to the top. In addition to taking home USD 300,000 out of the total prize pool of USD 1 million for this competition, the team lifted the trophy once again. “PHzin is a star; I’ve been saying this. He’s the best player in the world and he’s showing us that again this season,” said Brazil coach Gabgol. “He’s super special, and we are glad he plays for Brazil.” FIFA Legend Sami Al-Jaber was also in attendance to witness the action live. “It’s incredible to see Saudi Arabia host the FIFAe Finals and I’m proud to see so many countries from across the world here,” said the former captain of Saudi Arabia. “This is a huge step for the Saudi Arabian community and for the growth of esports and football alike in the kingdom, and I’m excited to see where it goes from here.”