Uruguay became the 12th team to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ when they beat Italy 1-0 in the final of the 2023 edition, which took place in Argentina in May and June. It was the first time the tournament had been played since 2019, the 2021 edition having been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having been beaten on their previous two appearances in the final in 1997 and 2013, Uruguay were finally able to lift the trophy thanks to an 86th-minute winner by Luciano Rodríguez. The South American nation of around 3.4 million people has consistently produced talented young players and showed that their supply is in no danger of drying up.