FIFA’s Digital Content Team is dedicated to producing quality content with a digital-first approach on the FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ social channels, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Giphy. FIFA Host Broadcast, FIFA Films and FIFA Digital are responsible for the production of live feeds, films, documentaries, series and digital content for distribution to FIFA’s Media Rights Licensees and for use on FIFA’s social media channels.

Whether it is serving nearly 20 million followers on the FIFA World Cup™ Instagram page, over 45 million followers on the FIFA World Cup page or almost ten million YouTube subscribers, the Digital Content team’s inspiring, inclusive and diverse content is enjoyed by football fans the world over.

In 2020 alone, the Digital Content team generated 780.5 million video views across its social channels, boasted a reach of one billion on Facebook and had a staggering watch time of 2,537 years on YouTube. With quality central to its output, the Digital Content team’s award-winning campaigns have engaged millions of social media users globally. The #WorldCupAtHome campaign, which saw 32 iconic FIFA World Cup matches streamed in full during the first COVID-19 lockdown, reached 300 million fans in 126 countries.