Wednesday 01 May 2024, 07:45
FIFA Member Associations in focus (April 2024)

  • New FIFA Forward-funded facilities opened in the Americas

  • Inaugural FIFA Integrity Summit held in Singapore

  • FIFA’s latest global investment projects for the month reviewed

We look back at some of the exceptional work that FIFA’s member associations have completed during April in conjunction with the world governing body to help grow and strengthen the game. FIFA’s wide-ranging support for all 211 member associations helps deliver an extensive suite of programmes, including financial and logistical support. Among the highlights over the past month include the opening of some major FIFA Forward-funded facilities in the Americas, Singapore hosting the initial FIFA Integrity Summit, a raft of new nations introduced to Football for Schools, a celebration of International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, and much more.

Match officials continue World Cup journey

The month commenced with good news for 89 match officials from all corners of the globe appointed for the upcoming Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024. FIFA has put extensive resources into improving refereeing standards and Paris 2024 represents an important important step on the road to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™.

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 02: FIFA Team One armband during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Argentina and Sweden at Waikato Stadium on August 02, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
REFEREEING
FIFA match officials appointed for Olympic Football Tournaments Paris 2024

Americas MAs look to take further steps forward

Concacaf and CONMEBOL representatives of the FIFA Forward Programme gathered for first time in FIFA's new Miami office as the region prepares to welcome a host of tournaments headlined by the FIFA World Cup 26™. The workshop for FIFA Forward’s third phase, which started its four-year cycle in 2023, has seen funding raised to unprecedented levels. Up to USD 8 million will be made available to each FIFA Member Association, up to USD 60 million to each confederation, and up to USD 5 million for each zonal/regional association to organise and develop football.

FIFA Forward 3.0 Seminar – Americas

01/13

A group photo during the FIFA Forward Workshop Americas 2024

02/13

FIFA Forward Workshop Americas 2024

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - APRIL 16: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during his welcome speech to the paticipants of FIFA Forward Workshop Americas 2024 on April 16, 2024 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/FIFA via Getty Images)
PRESIDENT
FIFA President tells FIFA Forward Americas workshop football entering "fundamental phase" in region

Integrity at the fore

The inaugural FIFA Integrity Summit was held in Singapore bringing together integrity officers from the six confederations to hear from speakers across sporting, integrity, betting and law enforcement backgrounds about updates on global integrity trends, share best practices, and explore examples regarding match manipulation. The summit coincided with the release of the new FIFA Integrity Handbook and Education Roadmap.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - APRIL 04: FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a piece to camera message for the FIFA Integrity Summit at the Home of FIFA on April 4, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
INTEGRITY
Gianni Infantino says FIFA and Member Associations must fight match-fixing together

New youngsters introduced to the world game

Football for Schools continues to be rolled out across the world with developing tomorrow’s in a fun environment at the programme’s heart. Africa took centre stage during the month where FIFA instructors were on hand to aid programmes in Tanzania and Eritrea. There were also events in Nicaragua and Saudi Arabia underlining the global reach of Football for Schools.

FIFA Football for Schools in Tanzania

01/10

FIFA Football for Schools in Tanzania

02/10

FIFA Football for Schools in Tanzania

Most notably, however, was the Football for Schools roll-out in Vietnam where, for the first time, Safeguarding and Child Protection was added to the programme.

HANOI, VIETNAM - MARCH 22: Young footballers in action during a FIFA Football for Schools workshop on March 22, 2024 in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Photo by Minh Hoang/FIFA)
SOCIAL IMPACT
Football for Schools passes new milestone with incorporation of safeguarding into the programme

FIFA Forward delivers more infrastructure

It was a busy and milestone month in Paraguay with several events, underscored by the official opening of the federation’s new high-performance centre. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was on hand for the FIFA Forward-funded facility which includes eight brand new artificial grass football pitches, four dressing rooms and gym blocks. Meanwhile, Paraguay representatives also attended a Coach Development Course in the Panama capital.

ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - APRIL 11: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the CARDIF inauguration on April 11, 2024 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga FIFA/ FIFA via Getty Images)
PRESIDENT
Paraguay's new high-performance academy creates "pathway" for young talent, says FIFA President

Football continues to gather momentum in Dominican Republic ahead of hosting their maiden world tournament; the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. The Dominican Football Federation took another step in the remodelling of their High Performance Centre it owns in San Cristobal, another development project financed through the FIFA Forward Programme.

BELIZE CITY, BELIZE - AUGUST 16: A view during a FIFA Forward Project on August 16, 2022 in Belmopan, Belize. (Photo by Ivan Valencia/FIFA)
FIFA.COM
FIFA Forward Programme

The Costa Rican Football Federation took a significant step forward in the development of its sporting infrastructure when it opened two new key facilities at its technical centre funded by the FIFA Forward Programme, with women’s football and beach soccer the main beneficiaries.

A view during the Inauguration of Women's Dorm and Beach Soccer Facility at Costa Rican Football Federation's Sports Complex

ALAJUELA, COSTA RICA - APRIL 23: A view during the Inauguration of Women's Dorm and Beach Soccer Facility at Costa Rican Football Federation’s Sports Complex on April 23, 2024 in Alajuela, Costa Rica. (Photo courtesy of FCRF)
WOMEN'S FOOTBALL
Costa Rican women’s football and beach soccer goes from strength to strength

Football’s unique ability to unite

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace was celebrated on 6 April with this year’s theme “Sport for the Promotion of Peaceful and Inclusive Societies”. Football’s ability to unite is regularly demonstrated and is a topic close to the heart of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, with the development of football and social responsibilities included in his Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027, as well as programmes such as #FootballUnitesTheWorld.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 25: A detailed view of the 'Football Unites The World' flag prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Guinea and Bermuda at King Abdullah Sports City on March 25, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT
FIFA celebrates the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 14: A detailed view of the 'Football Unites The World' captains armband in the dressing room prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between Brazil and New Caledonia at Jakarta International Stadium on November 14, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
ORGANISATION
FIFA Series™ demonstrates football’s power to unite people across the globe as UN celebrates International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

Climate change in focus

Papua New Guinea hosted a two-day FIFA Infrastructure & Facilities Maintenance Workshop where combating the impact of climate change was a key focus. Ten OFC nations were in attendance with the impact of weather providing an ever greater challenge in the Pacific. The event follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between FIFA and the Pacific Islands Forum in 2022.

Mother Continent builds for future success

Women’s football development activities have continued with regularity in Africa on the back of the continent’s strong showing at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup™. Over the past month FIFA conducted a Women’s Club Licensing workshop and a Capacity Building Workshop for Women’s Football Administrators in Rwanda and Malawi respectively.

Grassroots Festival in Toamasina, Madagascar. Two girls fooling around. Photo: Simon Bruty/FIFA
FIFA.COM
Development Programmes

