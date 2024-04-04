FIFA Member Associations in focus (April 2024)

New FIFA Forward-funded facilities opened in the Americas

Inaugural FIFA Integrity Summit held in Singapore

FIFA’s latest global investment projects for the month reviewed

We look back at some of the exceptional work that FIFA’s member associations have completed during April in conjunction with the world governing body to help grow and strengthen the game. FIFA’s wide-ranging support for all 211 member associations helps deliver an extensive suite of programmes, including financial and logistical support. Among the highlights over the past month include the opening of some major FIFA Forward-funded facilities in the Americas, Singapore hosting the initial FIFA Integrity Summit, a raft of new nations introduced to Football for Schools, a celebration of International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, and much more.

Match officials continue World Cup journey

The month commenced with good news for 89 match officials from all corners of the globe appointed for the upcoming Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024. FIFA has put extensive resources into improving refereeing standards and Paris 2024 represents an important important step on the road to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™.

Americas MAs look to take further steps forward

Concacaf and CONMEBOL representatives of the FIFA Forward Programme gathered for first time in FIFA's new Miami office as the region prepares to welcome a host of tournaments headlined by the FIFA World Cup 26™. The workshop for FIFA Forward’s third phase, which started its four-year cycle in 2023, has seen funding raised to unprecedented levels. Up to USD 8 million will be made available to each FIFA Member Association, up to USD 60 million to each confederation, and up to USD 5 million for each zonal/regional association to organise and develop football.

Integrity at the fore

The inaugural FIFA Integrity Summit was held in Singapore bringing together integrity officers from the six confederations to hear from speakers across sporting, integrity, betting and law enforcement backgrounds about updates on global integrity trends, share best practices, and explore examples regarding match manipulation. The summit coincided with the release of the new FIFA Integrity Handbook and Education Roadmap.

New youngsters introduced to the world game

Football for Schools continues to be rolled out across the world with developing tomorrow’s in a fun environment at the programme’s heart. Africa took centre stage during the month where FIFA instructors were on hand to aid programmes in Tanzania and Eritrea. There were also events in Nicaragua and Saudi Arabia underlining the global reach of Football for Schools.

Most notably, however, was the Football for Schools roll-out in Vietnam where, for the first time, Safeguarding and Child Protection was added to the programme.

FIFA Football for Schools in Vietnam | Safeguarding and Child Protection 03:11

FIFA Forward delivers more infrastructure

It was a busy and milestone month in Paraguay with several events, underscored by the official opening of the federation’s new high-performance centre. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was on hand for the FIFA Forward-funded facility which includes eight brand new artificial grass football pitches, four dressing rooms and gym blocks. Meanwhile, Paraguay representatives also attended a Coach Development Course in the Panama capital.

Football continues to gather momentum in Dominican Republic ahead of hosting their maiden world tournament; the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. The Dominican Football Federation took another step in the remodelling of their High Performance Centre it owns in San Cristobal, another development project financed through the FIFA Forward Programme.

The Costa Rican Football Federation took a significant step forward in the development of its sporting infrastructure when it opened two new key facilities at its technical centre funded by the FIFA Forward Programme, with women’s football and beach soccer the main beneficiaries.

Football’s unique ability to unite

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace was celebrated on 6 April with this year’s theme “Sport for the Promotion of Peaceful and Inclusive Societies”. Football’s ability to unite is regularly demonstrated and is a topic close to the heart of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, with the development of football and social responsibilities included in his Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027, as well as programmes such as #FootballUnitesTheWorld.

Climate change in focus

Papua New Guinea hosted a two-day FIFA Infrastructure & Facilities Maintenance Workshop where combating the impact of climate change was a key focus. Ten OFC nations were in attendance with the impact of weather providing an ever greater challenge in the Pacific. The event follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between FIFA and the Pacific Islands Forum in 2022.

Papua New Guinea hosted the FIFA Infrastructure & Facilities Maintenance Workshop 07:51

