Strategy Details

Although women’s football has grown exponentially at all levels in recent times, the passion for and potential of the sport offers vast untapped opportunities. The launch of the FIFA Women’s Football Strategy charts the course for how FIFA will work with all stakeholders to take concrete steps to empower girls and women, make football a sport for all and advocate against gender discrimination.

KEY OBJECTIVES

Grow Participation Increasing the level of female participation in football all over the world is central to FIFA, with the stated goal of having 60 million players by 2026.

Enhance the Commercial Value Shaping new revenue streams and optimising existing ones around women’s events will allow expansion of development efforts.

Build the Foundations Creating a more sophisticated women’s football ecosystem and encouraging leadership roles for women will modernise management of the game.

These ambitious aims will be achieved through the execution of the five pillars below (more details and specific goals can be found HERE):

1) DEVELOP AND GROW … ON AND OFF THE PITCH

a. Tailor-made development programmes for MAs b. Global women‘s football academies c. Football in schools d. Coach development and mentoring e. Referee development

Goals: By 2022, have women’s football strategies in 100% of member associations, and by 2026, double the number of MAs with organised youth leagues. Expand football in school programmes, create elite academies and increase the number of qualified coaches and referees, vastly improving access to the game for girls.

2) SHOWCASE THE GAME … IMPROVE WOMEN’S COMPETITIONS

a. Build on the existing popularity of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ b. Develop new FIFA competitions c. Strengthen women’s international match calendar d. Optimise regional competitions at all levels

Goals: Optimise regional qualifying for FIFA competitions and develop those events to build top-level players at a young age. Advance and launch new international competitions and improve the professional club framework. Have one billion broadcast viewers watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™.

3) COMMUNICATE & COMMERCIALISE … BROADEN EXPOSURE & VALUE

a. Dedicated commercial programme for women‘s football b. Digital content distribution alternatives c. Women‘s football ambassadors d. Marketing, communications and platforms e. Work with organisations and influencers active in human rights promotion and protection

Goals: Advance awareness of top female athletes and raise the profile of women’s football by enhancing engagement, harnessing technology, implementing a distinct brand strategy and using role models and ambassadors as well as a dedicated Women’s Legends Programme. By 2026, launch a Women’s Football Commercial Programme.

4) GOVERN & LEAD … STRIVE FOR GENDER BALANCE

a. Ensure women’s football and female representation in key decision-making bodies b. Refine regulatory frameworks to boost professionalisation c. Empower those dedicated to the women’s game and foster a global network

Goals: Every MA will have one spot on its Executive Committee dedicated to the interests of women and by 2026 have at least one woman seated, while by 2022, at least one-third of FIFA committee members will be women. Strengthen and expand the Female Leadership Development Programme and improve professionalisation and regulatory oversight.

5) EDUCATE & EMPOWER … BUILD CAPACITY & KNOWLEDGE

a. Strengthen the legacy programmes at showcase competitions b. Build partnerships with NGOs and third-party organisations to deepen the social impact c. Implement and support campaigns for women‘s empowerment d. Develop programmes with MAs at national level

Goals: Address and bring focus to specific social and health issues and reach out to NGOs and government stakeholders to develop sustainable projects that improve the lives of women.