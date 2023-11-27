Growing the women’s game (May 2026)

FIFA offers 13 Women’s Football Development Programmes for Member Associations

Activity across various FIFA’s programmes with updates from four continents

Draws for three major tournaments, news from the FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2027™ and more

FIFA are working hard around the world to help achieve a goal of 60 million female players by 2027. The ambitious target is underpinned by 13 development programmes with all 211 FIFA Member Associations (MAs) eligible to apply for support from world football's governing body. In 2025, FIFA renewed and expanded its Women’s Development Programme in a further boost to women’s football. Additional information can be found here. Inside FIFA looks at just some of the significant recent activity which continues to build the footprint of women’s football globally.

Tunisia

A concerted joint focus from the Tunisian Football Association (FTF) and FIFA has seen women’s football take another stride forward in the North African nation. Following participation in the groundbreaking FIFA Unites: Women's Series 2025 late last year, the FTF has now hosted North Africa’s first Women’s Football Campaign. FIFA’s Women’s Football Campaign is designed to support MAs with local programme that bring more women and girls to the game.

Northern Ireland

The Irish Football Association (IFA) continued to successfully roll-out their ambitious Women’s Football Campaign nationwide. Following the first of five regional events that was held in March, Allen Park in Antrim was the venue as schools from across Northern Ireland came together for the celebratory conclusion to the campaign this month. Designed for Year 8 and 9 pupils, the event not only showcased the quality of football on display, but also highlighted the positive experiences being created for girls across schools through the programme.

Costa Rica

The Costa Rican Football Federation (FCRF) are delivering a series of Women's Football Campaign programme across the length of the nation. Stretching from the opening event in Limon in the southeast to the finale in Liberia in the nation’s northwest, the FCRF anticipates that the initiative will impact at least 500 girls. The Central American nation have long been at the fore for women’s football in the region having hosted both the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ and FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ during the past 12 years.

Croatia

The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) are seeking to take the local game into a bright new era with the launch of the Women’s Football Strategy 2026-2030. The key strategic document outlines the main objectives, development directions and long-term vision for women’s football in Croatia. The document highlights five key on- and off-field areas marked for further growth. The strategy was launched alongside HNS’s Women in Football conference, with the two-day event featuring a host of local and international guests including Ada Bonilla Duarte, FIFA Project Manager for Women’s Football Development.

Honduras

The Honduran Football Federation (FFH) continue to be highly active in their pursuit of growing women’s football. Having hosted several Women’s Football campaign events in recent years, the FFH hosted a Capacity Building for Administrators at federation headquarters. Visiting FIFA experts Elieth Artavia and Gina Franco shared knowledge and tools designed to strengthen the management and professionalisation of women's football in Honduras.

Guinea

Driving the future development of the women’s football network was also the focus as the Guinea Football Federation (FGF) hosted a Capacity Building for Administrators workshop in partnership with FIFA. Over 50 participants were trained including safeguarding officers, administrators and senior club administrators. The event strengthened governance competencies, improved understanding of roles and responsibilities, and focussed on practical tools to prevent abuse, respond effectively and create a safer environment.

Turks and Caicos Islands

The Turks and Caicos Island Football Association (TCIFA) continued to build their women’s football ecosystem this month with two campaign events, both under the tutelage of visiting FIFA Technical Expert, Andrea Rodebaugh. In the framework of FIFA’s League Development programme, a three-day training programme was carried out for 18 female coaches with the goal to strengthen training in formative stages and provide better technical tools. The programme took place ahead of the nation’s first U-8 and U-10 women’s competitions The same week saw a Capacity Building programme aimed at coach educators in schools whose teams will compete in the new competitions. The course allowed 20 coaches to receive technical training, tactical learning, and strategic development.

Timor Leste

A Women’s Coaching Workshop was hosted by Federação de Futebol de Timor-Leste (FFTL) and conducted under the auspices of FIFA's League Development Programme. Designed as a capacity-building initiative for women's football coaches in the Southeast Asian nation, the three-day workshop in the capital Dili was conducted by local and visiting FIFA delegates.

The Gambia

May was a milestone month for The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) with the launch of their Women’s Football Strategy for 2026-2030. It replaces the GFF’s first strategy, a period which yielded increased participation in competitions, grassroots programs, coaching, refereeing and national team activities.

The strategy’s unveiling was held in conjunction with the launch of the GFF/FIFA U-17 Girls League Development programme at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum. The U-17 League will run in all seven regions of the country, with a total of 25 teams expected to take part over a period of three months and feature a total of 500 players.

Draws for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ and FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™

The 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ and 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ moved a step closer with the respective draws taking place during May. The draw for the 12th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ took place in Lodz, Poland, where the final will be hosted on 27 September. The home nation will be joined in Group A alongside Argentina, Benin and Mexico, while holders Korea DPR were drawn in Group E alongside Colombia, Costa Rica and Portugal.

FIFA Headquarters in Zurich was the location for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ draw for the 17 October – 7 November tournament in Morocco. The hosts were drawn alongside New Zealand, Germany and Argentina, while the 24-nation field will be completed in July when CAF qualifiers conclude.

Draws for FIFA Youth Olympic Futsal Tournament

The official draw ceremony for the FIFA Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments also took place last week at the Home of FIFA in Zürich, as part of World Football Week celebrations. Two groups of four teams will feature in both the women’s and men’s competitions in what will be the second edition of the two Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments. The Summer Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026 in Senegal will be the first hosted in Africa.

FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2027™

Three continental champions were crowned on the final weekend of May to lock up qualification to the FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2027™. There were first continental titles for Korea DPR’s Naegohyang Women’s FC and Mexico’s Club America, while FC Barcelona claimed a fourth European victory. The second edition of the tournament will conclude with the final on 31 January, 2027 in Miami, USA.

FIFA Women's Club Licensing Working Group