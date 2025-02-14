Growing the women’s game (February 2025)

FIFA offers numerous women’s football development programmes for Member Associations

Busy period of development activity in South America, milestones achieved in Oceania and Somalia

Inside FIFA reviews some of the recent development work across the globe

FIFA are working hard around the world to help achieve a goal of 60 million female players by 2027. The ambitious target is underpinned by 13 development programmes with all 211 FIFA Member Associations (MAs) eligible to apply for support from world football's governing body. FIFA recently renewed and expanded its FIFA Women’s Development Programme in a further boost to women’s football. Additional information for MAs can be found here. Inside FIFA looks at just some of the significant recent activity which has helped build the footprint of women’s football globally.

Indonesia

Football Association of Indonesia [PSSI] has become one of only three global football federations selected to receive the FIFA-GIZ Women Empowerment in Sports grant. Through a partnership with NGO La Guilde, acting as an extension of GIZ, and under the supervision of FIFA’s Women’s Football Department, this programme is designed to accelerate the development of women’s football in the world’s fourth-most populous nation. PSSI is offering 25 D-License coaching scholarships to potential candidates who are deemed capable of becoming agents of change in women’s football. "By equipping potential leaders with the right skills and knowledge, we aim to build a stronger and more inclusive foundation for the sport,” said Vivin Cahyani Sungkono, PSSI Executive Committee and Head of Women’s Football Committee. "This initiative is perfectly aligned with our Women's Football Strategy 2024–2028, focusing on career development and capacity building to elevate women’s football in Indonesia to new heights,” added Ramadhana Wulandiani - Project Lead of FIFA-GIZ Women Empowerment in Sports (PSSI).

Oceania

There was a milestone moment in the Pacific over the past week with female match officials looking after a men’s OFC tournament for the first time. Referees and assistant referees from New Zealand, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Tonga and Samoa were on hand as the OFC Champion League Qualifying Stage took place in the Cook Islands. “OFC has been really supportive regarding general equality. It is really exciting and we are learning from each other,” said Fiji match official Torika Delai, while also adding some advice for aspiring female referees. “Take up the challenge and get inspired.”

Honduras

Development, awareness and promotion of women’s football in Honduras were the key goals as the Honduras Football Association [FENAFUTH] hosted festivals in Siguatepeque and Choluteca. Approximately 100 girls were in attendance for the two festivals which marked the completion of the second cycle of the FIFA Women’s Football Campaign in the Central American nation.

“The passion for women’s football continues to grow in Honduras driven by the Honduras Football Association. Siguatepeque and Choluteca were the epicentres of two vibrant women’s football festivals … in days of learning and fun,” said Cristian Alexa Garcés, FENAFUTH Sports Projects Coordinator.

Bolivia

As Brazil warms up to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™, South American nations have been highly active across numerous areas of women’s football. Bolivia have particularly engaged with FIFA-supported programs, namely Women’s League Development (180 players), Capacity Building for Administrators (43 participants) and Technical Training Courses for Coaches (35 coaches). Local growth in women's football was underlined this month as the first-ever national women’s youth league was held in Sucre with U-16 teams from all regions of the country represented.

Peru

Women’s League Development and Capacity Building for Administrators were also the focus as Peru looks to advance the local game with the support of world football's governing body. Cuzco was the venue for the finals of the national women’s league, while the capacity building workshop in the capital Lima saw 35 team managers and administrators from all over the country advance their respective skill sets.

Paraguay

Paraguay, who missed qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ by the narrowest of margins, continues to focus on building the local women’s football pyramid. Over 100 participants took part in the Paraguay Football Association’s [APF] second FIFA Women’s Football Campaign festival in Asunción with the overall aim of bringing more girls and women into football.

Nepal

The FIFA Forward programme supported ANFA [All Nepal Football Association] Women's League season drew to a close as APF Football Club secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Nepal Police Club in the decider. A sum of USD 172,836 was allocated for the league season as part of a total three-year Forward investment of USD 698,181. Nepal has subsequently enjoyed growth at international level over the three-year period. Late last year the Himalayan nation successfully hosted the SAFF [South Asian Football Federation] Women’s Championship where they notably overcame major regional rivals India in the semi-final in front of a tournament-high 18,000 spectators en route to a runners-up finish. The coming week will see Nepal host a four-team invitational tournament with Kyrgyz Republic, Lebanon and Myanmar all visiting Kathmandu.

Somalia

This month proved to be a milestone as 12 female referees received their certificates having completed national training assessments in Mogadishu to become the first females recognised as match officials in Somalia since 2010. Their elevation follows nine female football coaches being recognised as the first ever female coaches in the country in 2024.

Portugal