Growing the women’s game (August 2025)

FIFA offers 13 Women’s Football Development Programmes for Member Associations

Another busy month of development activity around the world while four continental champions were crowned

Inside FIFA reviews recent development work with Women’s Football Strategy Programmes set to create history

FIFA are working hard around the world to help achieve a goal of 60 million female players by 2027. The ambitious target is underpinned by 13 development programmes with all 211 FIFA Member Associations (MAs) eligible to apply for support from world football's governing body. FIFA recently renewed and expanded its FIFA Women’s Development Programme in a further boost to women’s football. Additional information for MAs can be found here. Inside FIFA looks at just some of the significant recent activity which has helped build the footprint of women’s football globally.

Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has affirmed their commitment to growing women’s football, stating it is “central to ZIFA’s vision for the future” as their Women’s Football Strategy takes shape. Zimbabwe boasts one of Africa's first women's national teams having debuted in 1991. Now, ZIFA is working hard in a number of areas, having recently conducted additional FIFA Football for Schools (F4S) activity following a busy 2024, while FIFA Forward-assisted renovations commenced at ZIFA Village in Mount Hampden earlier this year.

ZIFA coordinated four Women's Football Strategy Regional Stakeholder Consultations as they build towards launching Zimbabwe's first women's football strategy, which is seen by ZIFA as a pivotal step towards transforming women’s football in Zimbabwe. The regional consultations began in Zimbabwe's capital city Harare and continued in Gweru, Bulawayo and Masvingo. Zimbabwe aims to launch its national women's football strategy in September. "Women's football is not just a priority, it is central to ZIFA's vision for the future and as ZIFA leadership, we are fully behind the development of this plan which we have no doubt will lead us towards an empowered, structured and sustainable women's game," said ZIFA President, Nqobile Magwizi.

Honduras

The Honduran Football Federation (FFH) continues to be highly active as they build a strong platform for women’s football. Activities relating to Women’s Football Strategy, Women’s Football Campaign and League Development all took place over the past month with the technical and strategic support of FIFA’s related programmes. An ambitious action plan to strengthen women's football from the grassroots level is part of the FFH’s Women’s Football Strategy which is being developed with a three-year vision and will be officially presented in January 2026. A workshop in the capital Tegucigalpa brought together a large number of related parties with open dialogue and joint planning at the core.

The latest in a series of activities for FFH’s Women’s Football Campaign took place in the municipality of Cantarranas. More than 40 girls between the ages of 10 and 15 - many experiencing football for the first time - participated with joy and dedication in an experience that combined technical training, values, play, and community. FIFA representatives were on hand as a workshop was hosted in the capital with representatives of U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-20 clubs in attendance as part of the FFH’s League Development work.

Macau

History was made in Macau on 2 August as their Women’s Football Strategy was launched. The event marked Macau’s first-ever FIFA-funded initiative dedicated to the development of women’s football. The workshop, which hosted over 100 attendees, raised awareness of the current state of the women’s game in Macau and played a key role in driving its growth. The MFA plans to apply for additional projects to further strengthen and advance women’s football in the region stating: “We are grateful to FIFA for their support in the development of women's football. With FIFA's assistance, we believe that the development of women's football in Macau will continue to improve.”

Rwanda

The Rwandan Football Federation (FERWAFA) continued their strong focus on building women’s football with two major activities over the past month. With support from FIFA’s Women’s Football Campaign, FERWAFA brought life, energy, and inspiration to the Rubavu District. The fun and interactive day featured U-13 and U-15 players and is the fourth such event to be hosted in the East African nation over the past 12 months. Among the many to lend their expertise on the day were national team players and FIFA Women's Football technical experts. “With this opportunity to run festivals nationwide through FIFA's generous support, we commit ourselves not only to promoting participation but also to identifying and nurturing talent that will shape the future of women’s football in Rwanda,” said Ancille Munyankaka, FERWAFA Commissioner for Women's Football.

Attention turned off-field with back-to-back three-day Capacity Building for Administrators workshops hosted in Rubavu and Kigali with the aim of providing women's football administrators in the Division 1 and Division 2 women's leagues with the tools they need to run their clubs professionally and sustainably. Attended by 70 people, the workshop is a continuation of key initiatives under FERWAFA's partnership with FIFA that include the establishment of the Rwanda Women’s Football Strategic Plan, the introduction of Club Licensing regulations for women’s teams, and the ongoing nationwide women’s football campaigns. "This workshop is a shining testament to what happens when purpose meets partnership. It’s not just about learning management; it’s about igniting leadership. This is not just a workshop; it’s a declaration of intent, an unwavering pledge to elevate women’s football with integrity and long-term vision,” Munyankaka said.

South Africa

The South African Football Association (SAFA) hosted a strongly attended FIFA Women’s Football Campaign festival in Polokwane timed in conjunction with South Africa’s National Women's Day.

The festival is aligned with SAFA’s long-term football strategy, which aimed to address key gaps in the development of football by engaging young girls, especially those from underserved and disadvantaged communities.

Over 100 girls were in attendance with the festival intended to promote football, inspire inclusivity, and identify emerging talent for future development. The event also included a safeguarding workshop where 30 local coaches were reached.

"The name of our campaign 'SAFA/ FIFA Women's Football Campaign' speaks to the passion and effort we put into this sport,” said SAFA chief executive Lydia Monyepao-Yele. “It’s about the joy that comes from the hard work of training and the perseverance it takes to overcome challenges. We are celebrating that dedication. We are celebrating the simple, powerful act of playing for the love of the game."

Caribbean

FIFA partnered with the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) – supported by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) – to host a Girls’ Football Festival as part of the FIFA Women’s Football Campaign. Many of the 65 girls, ranging in age from two to 14, kicked off their football journeys at the event held at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Trinidad. The youngsters had the opportunity to participate in fun activities alongside former Jamaica star Tashana Vincent, along with Trinbagonian players Kennya Cordner, Kimika Forbes, and Victoria Swift. The festival was held prior to this month’s CFU U-14 Challenge Series Girls, where 23 teams from across the Caribbean are participating. The tournament brings together nearly 500 young female footballers for 10 days of competitive action and cultural exchange.

Afghanistan

The Afghan women’s refugee team continue to build towards a landmark moment with international matches set for later this year. Under the direction of experienced Scottish coach Pauline Hamill, the first of three worldwide international identification camps was held in Sydney late last month.

Afghan women’s refugee team holds first talent ID camp in Sydney 02:24

The camp follows the decision of the FIFA Council to approve the creation of a refugee team as part of the three-pillar FIFA Strategy for Action for Afghan Women’s Football. Support for the Afghan players includes individually tailored benefits, such as providing equipment and building connections with local clubs, facilitating access to counselling, media and social media training, and more.

Continental champions build World Cup platform

A massive month of international action across the globe saw three continental champions - Brazil, England and Nigeria - retain their respective crowns, while a new name was inscribed on the OFC Women’s Nations Cup trophy. The road to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ will build momentum over the coming six months.

In South America, the race to lock up two automatic qualification berths and join hosts Brazil commences in October. England will undoubtedly still be on a high next February when European qualification kicks-off with 11 direct qualification spots up for grabs.

While African preliminary qualification rounds commenced in February, Nigeria will chase passage to Brazil 2027 with an opening match against Benin in October.

Solomon Islands achieved a major milestone in their sporting history with victory in the OFC Women’s Nations Cup for the first time. Playing in their first final, Solomon Islands defeated holders Papua New Guinea in the decider. While preliminary-round qualifiers begin in November, Solomon Islands will host Group A in February-March next year having been drawn alongside New Zealand, Samoa and the Round 1 winner. The OFC have one direct qualification berth for Brazil 2027 with the runner-up advancing to the inter-confederation play-offs.