Growing the women’s game (June 2025)

FIFA offers 13 Women’s Football Development Programmes for member associations

Busy month of development activity across the globe reflected with projects across multiple continents

Inside FIFA reviews some of the recent development work in diverse regions of the world

FIFA are working hard around the world to help achieve a goal of 60 million female players by 2027. The ambitious target is underpinned by 13 development programmes with all 211 FIFA Member Associations (MAs) eligible to apply for support from world football's governing body. FIFA recently renewed and expanded its FIFA Women’s Development Programme in a further boost to women’s football. Additional information for MAs can be found here. Inside FIFA looks at just some of the significant recent activity which has helped build the footprint of women’s football globally.

Indonesia

Bali United FC’s state-of-the-art training centre was the location as the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) welcomed female coaches from all over the country to what is a tourist hotspot for a Coach Education Scholarship programme. Impressively, the PSSI brought together 48 participants representing all 38 provincial associations for the expansive eight-day event, with the overall aim of expediting the growth in a new wave of licensed female coaches.

Ramadhana Wulandiani, PSSI Project Lead for FIFA Women’s Football Development Programmes, said: "This programme is more than a coaching course - it’s a statement of commitment to women’s empowerment in football. We’re investing in future leaders who will shape the game across Indonesia.” Vivin Cahyani Sungkono, Head of PSSI Women’s Football Committee added: “We have a clear aim of fostering impactful growth and achieving our ambition of competing in the 2031 [FIFA Women’s] World Cup.”

Greece

Momentum continues to build as the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) hosted its latest FIFA Women’s Football Campaign event. Nearly 200 young players eagerly took part in the fun at the picturesque Alexandroupolis Stadium in Evros across four age categories from U-10 to U-16. It is the third such event to take place in recent months and is part of the EPO’s Women’s Football Strategy launched last year with the support of FIFA.

Ghana

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) hosted a FIFA Women's Football Campaign festival at the Koforidua Technical University, targeting the country's eastern region. An impressive turnout of some 320 girls aged five to 13 were on hand, with 32 schools around the region represented. The main objectives were to inspire girls to play football and build their confidence on and off the pitch. The two-day festival ran concurrently with a referees development programme which saw 22 young girls trained as referees. "The women's football campaign is more than just a girls' football promotion initiative; it's a celebration of women's football and a step towards a more inclusive future for football in Ghana," said Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong, GFA Women's Football Development Manager.

Paraguay

Paraguay’s ongoing commitment to developing women’s football was again on display with a FIFA Women’s Football Campaign festival hosted during FIFA World Football Week. Personal growth and an introduction to football were at the fore as over 100 young attendees took part in the event held at the Paraguayan Football Association's MINICARDIF facilities. During the day, the youngsters participated in technical and tactical training led by specialised coaches, as well as group and recreational activities.

Panama

It was a similar scenario in Panama where the Central American nation, still enjoying the afterglow of their FIFA Women’s World Cup™ debut in 2023, hosted a FIFA Women’s Football Campaign event as part of FIFA World Football Week. Around 250 attendees were on hand at the Bernardo “Candela” Gil Stadium for an energetic festival for girls under the age of 14. The event featured a special appearance by Nadia Ducreux, ambassador of the women’s futsal national team and a key figure in the historic qualification for the first FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™, which will be held later this year in the Philippines. Carolina Joli, Head of Women’s Football at the Panamanian Football Federation said: "During World Football Week, the Panamanian Football Federation reaffirmed its commitment to the development of women’s football and the integration of our national football community. Activities such as the Girls' Football Festival, an open training session with the national team, and internal engagement days with our staff not only strengthen our connection with the sport, but also inspire girls and young women to dream big."

Puerto Rico

Women’s football has enjoyed a significant boost recently in Puerto Rico with the national team reaching a new high (79) in this month’s FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking, while a series of festivals as part of the FIFA Women's Football Campaign earlier this year provided impetus at the other end of the football ecosystem. Now the Puerto Rican Football Association (FPF) has set a clear path for the future with the official launch of the FIFA Women's Football Strategy in the capital San Juan. The bespoke, locally orientated, strategy sets out future plans and goals across all levels of women’s football for the Concacaf Member Association.

Colombia

With support from the FIFA Women’s Football Campaign, the Colombia Football Federation (FCF) hosted a Girls' 9v9 Football Festival, with the FCF initiative designed to regulate and adapt youth football to the real needs of girls in the early stages of their athletic development.

This pilot program, which took place in the cities of Manizales and Palmira and included 160 participants, coincided with Colombia hosting the 2025 CONMEBOL U-17 Women's Championship and follows the nation’s highly successful staging of last year’s FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup™.