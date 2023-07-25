FIFA.com
Women's Football Strategy programme

Application Process

Criteria to apply

  • Have a dedicated person in the member association responsible for women’s football and the implementation of the project, with clarity on where the project sits within the member association.

  • Submit a complete application with clear objectives, accompanied by:

    • details on the current state of women’s football within the country, including number of players, competitions, development activities, active national teams and governance structures (women’s football committee, dedicated department, reporting lines, etc.)

    • a copy of the member association’s strategy, if existing

    • details on the existing budget and human resources available for women’s football

    • a commitment letter from the member association’s general secretary, confirming support for the women’s football strategy and endorsing the dedicated project lead

All applicants need to submit an application form, together with documents confirming that they meet the criteria, to developmentprogramme@fifa.org.

If you have any questions regarding the Women's Football Strategy programme, please do not hesitate to contact the FIFA Women's Football Division at developmentprogramme@fifa.org.

