FIFA launches tender process in UK for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ media rights

FIFA has today launched an invitation to tender (ITT) in the United Kingdom for the sale of media rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. Since its inception in 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ has grown exponentially to become the most-watched single-sport event for women globally. The most recent edition – the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ – attracted a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers and smashed domestic viewing figures in many territories, including the UK, where a peak audience of 11.7 million viewers was reached for the semi-final between England and the USA – the top sports audience of the year. The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and will take place in nine Host Cities and ten stadiums across the two countries from 20 July to 20 August 2023. Following the amazing success of the 2019 event, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 32 teams (previously 24) following the decision by FIFA to expand the tournament to accelerate the growth and development of the women’s game.