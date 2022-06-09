FIFA launches tender process in UK for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ media rights

FIFA has today launched an invitation to tender (ITT) in the United Kingdom for the sale of media rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. Since its inception in 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ has grown exponentially to become the most-watched single-sport event for women globally. The most recent edition – the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ – attracted a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers and smashed domestic viewing figures in many territories, including the UK, where a peak audience of 11.7 million viewers was reached for the semi-final between England and the USA – the top sports audience of the year. The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and will take place in nine Host Cities and ten stadiums across the two countries from 20 July to 20 August 2023. Following the amazing success of the 2019 event, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 32 teams (previously 24) following the decision by FIFA to expand the tournament to accelerate the growth and development of the women’s game.
The tender process will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to achieve FIFA’s overall objectives to deliver high-quality, comprehensive coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and attract financial investment to help support and accelerate the growth and development of women’s football. Media companies and organisations wishing to participate in the tender process can request the ITT by email. Interested parties should contact UK-media-rights@fifa.org. Bid submissions to FIFA must be received by 11:00 CEST on Tuesday, 12 July 2022. Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop the game around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward and FIFA Women’s Development Programmes.
