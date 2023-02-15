FIFA launches sales process in the Caribbean for media rights to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

FIFA has invited interested parties to submit proposals for acquiring the media rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in the territory of the Caribbean.

Since its creation in 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ has grown exponentially to claim the crown of the most-watched single-sport event for women globally. The most recent edition – the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ – attracted a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers and smashed domestic viewing figures in many territories.

The Jamaican national team, captained by Manchester City’s Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, has qualified for the 2023 edition of the tournament, while Haiti will hope to qualify through the Playoff Tournament which starts later this week.

The sales process will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to achieve FIFA’s overall objectives to deliver high quality, comprehensive coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and financial investment to help support and accelerate the growth and development of women’s football.

Media companies or organisations wishing to participate in the sales process can request the necessary documentation by email at the following address: caribbean-media-rights@fifa.org.

Interested parties have been invited to submit proposals by no later than 7 March 2023.