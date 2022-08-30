Match Officials for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™ appointed

14 women referees, 28 women assistant referees, three support referees and 16 video match officials appointed

VAR technology to be used for the first time at a U-17 FIFA women’s youth competition

Match officials appointed for India also to be candidates for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™

The FIFA Referees Committee officially announced the lists of the match officials who have been appointed to officiate at the forthcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™. A total of 14 women referees, 28 women assistant referees, three support referees and 16 video match officials will take charge of the matches.

“We are delighted that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is returning after a four-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are really looking forward to this important competition in India taking place in October. For the match officials, of course, it’s another big stage in the preparation of the potential candidates for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023,” said the chairman of the FIFA’s Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina.

“As already mentioned on several occasions and following appointments of referees for other FIFA competitions, we’ve always worked aiming for uniformity and consistency in decision-making. We are convinced that the appointed match officials can gain useful experience with a view to the biggest women’s football competition in the world, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand next year,” he added.

“The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will give us important and significant insights into the qualities of the match officials who have been appointed. We are very happy that, also for the first time, VAR technology will be used at a FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. This event will be another great opportunity to showcase the skills of the appointed VARs and continue the development of our female VARs as part of the Road to Australia/New Zealand 2023 project,” said FIFA’s Head of Refereeing, Women, Kari Seitz.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 will take place in Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai.

The competition will be played between 11 and 30 October 2022, with the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai hosting the final.

For more information about the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022, please check FIFA+.