FIFA TV wins industry awards for 2018 FIFA World Cup coverage

FIFA’s TV Services division has won two prestigious industry awards for its production of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ in Russia.

As well as coming top in the “Outstanding Live Achievement” category for its 37-camera live UHD broadcast of all 64 matches, FIFA TV also claimed the inaugural award for “Outstanding Technical Achievement, Imaging”, introduced at this year’s SVG Sport Production Awards.

“These two awards round off an exceptional FIFA World Cup that was notable for the outstanding quality of the live broadcast. We are particularly delighted to win the new Outstanding Technical Achievement award for imaging for our innovative multi-layer production concept, which allowed us to deliver multiple formats through a single production process and enhanced video quality on every TV set around the world,” explained Florin Mitu, FIFA’s Head of Broadcast Production, who attended the awards ceremony in Amsterdam on Thursday evening.