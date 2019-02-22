Update on the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019

Following various inspection visits by FIFA and further meetings with the Peruvian Football Association (FPF), and in view of a number of organisational and infrastructure challenges linked to the event delivery, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided that the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 will no longer be staged in Peru.

FIFA would like to express its thanks to the FPF and the Peruvian authorities for their efforts, and remains open to organising a competition in Peru in the future.