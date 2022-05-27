The playing surface is the central point of action for any football match, and as such it must be in good condition so that players are safe and able to perform to the best of their ability. In professional football, a quality playing surface is not only about the players’ experience but also about the impression created for viewers watching on TV, which can affect the image of a competition. Knowing the importance of high-quality playing surfaces, clubs and competition organisers work hard to prepare and maintain them to the highest level.