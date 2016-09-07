Introduction
Floodlights are high-intensity artificial lights that are used at football facilities to ensure playing safety when adequate natural light is unavailable.
With the development of football technologies and television broadcasting in recent years, the demand for high-quality floodlight installations has increased. Ensuring consistent lighting conditions during a match, an even distribution of the light across the pitch and reducing the impact on the environment are key criteria for modern floodlight systems.
The FIFA Quality Programme sets the framework to carry out independent testing services for floodlight systems for competition organisers to ensure that their systems meet the installation and performance requirements. Testing standards are available for floodlight systems designed for football stadiums, training sites, beach soccer arenas and (indoor) futsal courts.