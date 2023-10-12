Application process

The application process to become a floodlight licensee involves several key steps. First, an initial meeting with FIFA is scheduled to discuss the requirements and expectations. Following that, a formal application is submitted, which includes general information about the applicant and the floodlight product, along with the provision of product liability insurance (PLI) and the WFSGI Pledge, demonstrating a commitment to quality and safety standards. The next step involves product auditing, during which a floodlight product is subjected to assessment. Additionally, one field test report is conducted to evaluate the floodlights’ performance on a pitch to ensure compliance with FIFA’s standards. Finally, upon successful completion of these stages, a licence agreement is established, granting the applicant “Official floodlight licensee” status.