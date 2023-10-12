Application process
The application process to become a floodlight licensee involves several key steps. First, an initial meeting with FIFA is scheduled to discuss the requirements and expectations. Following that, a formal application is submitted, which includes general information about the applicant and the floodlight product, along with the provision of product liability insurance (PLI) and the WFSGI Pledge, demonstrating a commitment to quality and safety standards. The next step involves product auditing, during which a floodlight product is subjected to assessment. Additionally, one field test report is conducted to evaluate the floodlights’ performance on a pitch to ensure compliance with FIFA’s standards. Finally, upon successful completion of these stages, a licence agreement is established, granting the applicant “Official floodlight licensee” status.
How to apply
As part of the Quality Programme, FIFA offers companies the possibility to certify their floodlight installations to one of the FIFA Quality Programme standards. FIFA will only grant a licence to a floodlight manufacturer if the quality requirements are met. Applications can be submitted to quality@fifa.org at any time.
Benefits of the Quality Programme
Becoming a licensee with FIFA offers numerous benefits for floodlight manufacturers and installers:
Access to the FIFA Quality Programme marks
Listing of your floodlight products and installations on the FIFA Resource Hub, a platform that serves as a reference for football stakeholders worldwide
Positioning as a trusted and recommended provider within the football industry
Opportunities to connect with a global network of football professionals and enthusiasts