Everyone has the right to healthy food. Using the reach of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Australia and New Zealand™, FIFA worked with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to raise awareness of the importance of adults and children having access to food.
Unite for Zero Hunger aimed to ensure everyone, everywhere has access to healthy and sustainable food.
PARTNERING WITH WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME
The world is facing a global hunger crisis, with 345 million people suffering from acute food insecurity, many of them children. Using its biggest tournament of 2023, FIFA will support WFP to raise awareness of the global food crisis.
WFP is the largest humanitarian organization saving and changing lives worldwide. In 2022, WFP provided 20 million children with nutritious meals, school snacks or take-home rations, improving both their nutrition and their access to a potentially life-changing education.
Food shortages and malnutrition are the harsh reality for millions of people around the world. I am very satisfied that FIFA can help bring this issue to the world’s attention.
Unite for Zero Hunger AT THE FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023™ IN PICTURES
Unite for Zero Hunger captain's armband in Australia's dressing room.
