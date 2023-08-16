Everyone has the right to healthy food. Using the reach of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Australia and New Zealand™, FIFA worked with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to raise awareness of the importance of adults and children having access to food.

Unite for Zero Hunger aimed to ensure everyone, everywhere has access to healthy and sustainable food.

Help to steer us away from an international crisis of starvation. Unite for Zero Hunger.

Support World Food Programme
PARTNERING WITH WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME

The world is facing a global hunger crisis, with 345 million people suffering from acute food insecurity, many of them children. Using its biggest tournament of 2023, FIFA will support WFP to raise awareness of the global food crisis.

WFP is the largest humanitarian organization saving and changing lives worldwide. In 2022, WFP provided 20 million children with nutritious meals, school snacks or take-home rations, improving both their nutrition and their access to a potentially life-changing education.

CALI, COLOMBIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Children from the Futsal Club CD Lyon take part in a Futsal Festival at the Coliseo el Pueblo Stadium on September 19, 2016 in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Ian MacNicol - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
UN World Food Programme (WFP)

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 06: FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura speaks after a traditional welcome at Eden Park Stadium as part of a FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 host city tour on May 06, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/FIFA via Getty Images)

Food shortages and malnutrition are the harsh reality for millions of people around the world. I am very satisfied that FIFA can help bring this issue to the world’s attention.

Fatma Samoura, FIFA Secretary General

Unite for Zero Hunger captain's armband in Australia's dressing room.

Unite for Zero Hunger captain's armband.

