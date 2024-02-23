News

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 20: FIFA Beach Soccer Clinic during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 on February 20, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Bring the moves
FIFA and Beach Soccer Worldwide team up to help everyone ‘Be Active’
23 Feb 2024
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 11: Ozu Moreira of Japan poses for a photo during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 portrait shoot on February 10, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Unites the World
Ozu Moreira: “Football brings many countries closer together"
18 Feb 2024
UAE Women's Football team Banaat FC
Football Unites the World
Banaat FC - Changing the future of Emirati women’s football
26 Nov 2023
Loughgall are the smallest settlement in Europe to have a top flight football club
Football Unites the World
Loughgall - Europe's smallest settlement with a top flight football club
3 Nov 2023
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - OCTOBER 24: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FII The New Compass Conference on October 24, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo Courtesy of FII The New Compass Conference)
President
FIFA President states impact of football in uniting the world
24 Oct 2023
(Check Editorial notes prior to use) MUMBAI, INDIA - OCTOBER 15: FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the 141st IOC Session: Day 1 at Jio World Centre on October 15, 2023 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Greg Martin/IOC) *Please note the editorial conditions below: Editorial conditions The IOC consents to the use of the photos mentioned subject to the following conditions: The photos can only be used for editorial purposes and to promote the Olympic Movement; For publications there can be no specific focus on Olympic images, i.e. for print publication (i.e. books, magazines, …), images shall only be used inside the publication and not on the cover and for digital publications, they cannot be featured on the home page of a website. The photos may not be used for any commercial and/or promotional purposes, including promotion of a third party or the products or services of a third party; You are responsible for obtaining all other consents (ie: copyright owner and the persons appearing in photo).*
President
FIFA President tells IOC Session sport is most “powerful tool to unite people”
15 Oct 2023
Goalkeeping Kukučkas achieve rare feat
Football Unites the World
Goalkeeping Kukučkas achieve rare feat
11 Oct 2023
TANGER MED, MOROCCO - FEBRUARY 04: during the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 2nd Round match between Seattle Sounders FC and Al Ahly SC at Stade Ibn-Batouta on February 04, 2023 in Tanger Med, Morocco. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Unites the World
"Keep fighting Ian" - Football Unites the World in Kiel
6 Oct 2023
Andorra's defender #6 Ildefons Lima (C) leaves the pitch after he played his very last match during the UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament Group I qualifying match between Switzerland and Andorra at Tourbillon stadium in Sion on September 12, 2023. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Football Unites the World
Ildefons Lima: "There is no other sport that unites people the way football does"
28 Sept 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with World Health Organizationís (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in New York, United States of America on September 22, 2023. (Photo by Arturo Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President meets WHO Director-General to assess collaboration’s progress
23 Sept 2023
FIFA Regional Director Asia & Oceania Sanjeevan Balasingam and Dr. Niwat Limsuknirun, Chair of SOMS-14
FIFA Organisation
FIFA and ASEAN look to expand partnership to cover gender equality and climate change
30 Aug 2023
Iconic Sydney Opera House to stage community event on Unity Pitch
Social Impact
Iconic location announced for Beyond Greatness™️ Community Football Tournament
17 Aug 2023
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: FIFA President Gianni Infantino with FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura (L) and Executive Director of the World Food Programme Cindy McCain (C) during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Campaigns
UN World Food Programme Executive Director thanks FIFA for supporting Zero Hunger social impact cause
16 Aug 2023
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 08: FIFA and UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) have invited refugees, who have settled in Australia, to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Colombia and Jamaica at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 08, 2023 in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Social Impact
Refugees Unite for Peace at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
10 Aug 2023
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 09: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (C) with Oriini Kaipara (L) and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura (R) at the International Day of the World's Indigenous People event at Park Hyatt Hotel on August 09, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Social Impact
FIFA and United Nations join together to celebrate International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
9 Aug 2023
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 18: Ignacio Quintana and Erika Hernandez of Panama pose for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session on July 18, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Unites the World
Panama players and coach Unite for Gender Equality
2 Aug 2023
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria celebrates victory after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Unites the World
Asisat Oshoala: Football has changed the way I see the world
31 Jul 2023
Pubu Zhima from Lhasa - Football Unites the World
Football Unites the World
Pubu Zhima - “I couldn’t accept I can’t play because I’m a girl”
29 Jul 2023
FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura speaks at the Gender Equality Symposium in Brisbane. Photo: DFAT Photographer Sarah Friend and Alexandra Peek
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Secretary General speaks at Gender Equality Symposium
28 Jul 2023
VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 06: Emily Van Egmond of Australia poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 portrait session at Royal Hainaut Spa & Resort Hotel on June 06, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Matthias Hangst - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Van Egmond: The World Cup gives children something to aspire to
27 Jul 2023
FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - JULY 13: Yuki Nagasato of Japan attends the pitch after the FIFA Women's World Cup Semi Final match between Japan and Sweden at the FIFA World Cup stadium Frankfurt on July 13, 2011 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Unites the World
Nagasato: It was a triumph for our team and everyone in Japan
25 Jul 2023