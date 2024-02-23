FIFA.com
Tournaments & Events
About FIFA
Women's football
Social Impact
Football Development
Technical
Legal
FIFA Rankings
FIFA.com
News
Bring the moves
FIFA and Beach Soccer Worldwide team up to help everyone ‘Be Active’
23 Feb 2024
Football Unites the World
Ozu Moreira: “Football brings many countries closer together"
18 Feb 2024
Football Unites the World
Banaat FC - Changing the future of Emirati women’s football
26 Nov 2023
Football Unites the World
Loughgall - Europe's smallest settlement with a top flight football club
3 Nov 2023
President
FIFA President states impact of football in uniting the world
24 Oct 2023
President
FIFA President tells IOC Session sport is most “powerful tool to unite people”
15 Oct 2023
Football Unites the World
Goalkeeping Kukučkas achieve rare feat
11 Oct 2023
Football Unites the World
"Keep fighting Ian" - Football Unites the World in Kiel
6 Oct 2023
Football Unites the World
Ildefons Lima: "There is no other sport that unites people the way football does"
28 Sept 2023
President
FIFA President meets WHO Director-General to assess collaboration’s progress
23 Sept 2023
FIFA Organisation
FIFA and ASEAN look to expand partnership to cover gender equality and climate change
30 Aug 2023
Social Impact
Iconic location announced for Beyond Greatness™️ Community Football Tournament
17 Aug 2023
Campaigns
UN World Food Programme Executive Director thanks FIFA for supporting Zero Hunger social impact cause
16 Aug 2023
Social Impact
Refugees Unite for Peace at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
10 Aug 2023
Social Impact
FIFA and United Nations join together to celebrate International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
9 Aug 2023
Football Unites the World
Panama players and coach Unite for Gender Equality
2 Aug 2023
Football Unites the World
Asisat Oshoala: Football has changed the way I see the world
31 Jul 2023
Football Unites the World
Pubu Zhima - “I couldn’t accept I can’t play because I’m a girl”
29 Jul 2023
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Secretary General speaks at Gender Equality Symposium
28 Jul 2023
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Van Egmond: The World Cup gives children something to aspire to
27 Jul 2023
Football Unites the World
Nagasato: It was a triumph for our team and everyone in Japan
25 Jul 2023
Load more
^