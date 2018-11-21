World's best in action

Media Release

Fédération Internationale de Football Association

FIFA Strasse 20, P.O Box 8044 Zurich, Switzerland, +41 (0) 43 222 7777

Wednesday 21 November 2018, 13:48
Organisation

Statement from the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee

In light of the investigation launched by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) involving Mr Sundra Rajoo, Director of the Asian International Arbitration Centre in Kuala Lumpur and a deputy chairman of the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, the chairman of the adjudicatory chamber, Mr Vassilios Skouris, has decided with immediate effect that Mr Rajoo will not be involved in any further activities of the adjudicatory chamber. This decision shall apply while the aforementioned investigation is pending.

