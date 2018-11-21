Statement from the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee

In light of the investigation launched by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) involving Mr Sundra Rajoo, Director of the Asian International Arbitration Centre in Kuala Lumpur and a deputy chairman of the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, the chairman of the adjudicatory chamber, Mr Vassilios Skouris, has decided with immediate effect that Mr Rajoo will not be involved in any further activities of the adjudicatory chamber. This decision shall apply while the aforementioned investigation is pending.