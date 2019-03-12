Provisional sanction against football official Keramuudin Karim extended for 90 days by chairperson of adjudicatory chamber 

Following a request by the chairperson of the investigatory chamber, the provisional ban imposed on Mr Keramuudin Karim, the President of the Afghanistan Football Federation, on 12 December 2018 has been extended for an additional period of 90 days by the chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber. During this time, Mr Karim will continue to be banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level.
The decision taken by the chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber was notified to Mr Karim on 11 March 2019.