Independent Ethics Committee sanctions Franz Beckenbauer

The adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee chaired by Jack Kariko has imposed a sanction of a warning and fine on football official Franz Beckenbauer. The sanction comes into force immediately.

The decision was made based on investigations carried out by the chief of investigation, Vanessa Allard, member of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee.

In the present case, Mr Beckenbauer failed to cooperate with an Ethics Committee investigation conducted by the then chairman of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee regarding the 2018/2022 FIFA World Cup™ bids despite repeated requests for his assistance. This included requests to provide information during an in-person interview and in response to written questions presented in both English and German. Mr Beckenbauer thus did not behave in accordance with the general rules of conduct applicable to football officials in the context of the investigations, thereby violating article 13 of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE). In addition, the adjudicatory chamber found Mr Beckenbauer to have violated article 18 (Duty of disclosure, cooperation and reporting) and article 42 (General obligation to collaborate) of the FCE.

The present case did not look into the matters related to the awarding of the 2006 FIFA World Cup™ to Germany.

As Mr Beckenbauer subsequently demonstrated a willingness to cooperate, he has been sanctioned with a warning and fine of CHF 7,000. Mr Beckenbauer had been previously provisionally banned for some time in regard to the present case.