Independent Ethics Committee bans Mr Lionel Haven

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee, chaired by Mr Hans Joachim Eckert, has banned Mr Lionel Haven from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

The investigations against Mr Haven, a former member of the Executive Committee of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU), concerned his non-disclosure of information related to cash payments at an event held by the CFU in May 2011. The investigations were conducted by Dr Cornel Borbély, the chairman of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee.

The adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee found Mr Haven guilty of not disclosing information, thereby violating art. 13 (General rules of conduct), art. 15 (Loyalty), and art. 18 (Duty of disclosure, cooperation and reporting) of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE), and decided to impose a ban from all football-related activities for five years as well as a fine of CHF 3,000.

As the adjudicatory chamber was unable to reach Mr Haven at his last known postal address, the terms of this decision are exceptionally being made public on FIFA.com, as a form of notification, which is in line with art. 36 par. 2 of the FCE.

The ban is effective as of 29 April 2016, the date on which the decision was published on FIFA.com.