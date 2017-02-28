Independent Ethics Committee bans Amos Adamu

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee, chaired by Hans-Joachim Eckert, has decided to ban the former football official Amos Adamu for two years from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level.

The investigation into Mr Adamu was conducted by Dr Cornel Borbély, chairman of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, which resulted in a final report being submitted to the adjudicatory chamber on 2 December 2016. Adjudicatory proceedings were formally opened on 20 December 2016.

The adjudicatory chamber determined that, through his involvement in the organisation of an event in 2010, while being a member of the (then) FIFA Executive Committee, Mr Adamu violated articles 13 (General rules of conduct), 15 (Loyalty) and 19 (Conflicts of interest) of the FIFA Code of Ethics.