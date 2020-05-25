Haitian Football Federation President provisionally banned from all football-related activities

In accordance with articles 84 and 85 of the FIFA Code of Ethics, the investigatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has provisionally banned Mr Yves Jean-Bart, President of the Haitian Football Federation (FHF), from all football-related activities at both national and international level, for a period of 90 days.
This sanction has been imposed in connection with ongoing investigations concerning Mr Jean-Bart.
Mr Jean-Bart was notified of the decision today. The provisional sanction comes into force immediately.