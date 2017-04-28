Football official Richard K. Lai banned by independent Ethics Committee for 90 days from all football activities

The chairman of the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee, Hans-Joachim Eckert, has provisionally banned Richard K. Lai, the President of the Guam Football Association, for a duration of 90 days. The duration of the ban may be extended for an additional period not exceeding 45 days. During this time, the above-mentioned individual is banned from all football activities at both national and international level. The ban comes into force immediately.

The decision was taken upon the request of the chairman of the investigatory chamber, Dr Cornel Borbély, based on art. 83 par.1 of the FIFA Code of Ethics. The request was remitted based on the guilty plea by Richard K. Lai, published on 27 April 2017 by the United States Department of Justice, in connection amongst others to charges of wire fraud conspiracy.