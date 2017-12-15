World's best in action

Friday 15 December 2017, 12:42
Football official Marco Polo Del Nero banned from all football activities for 90 days by independent Ethics Committee

The chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee has provisionally banned the President of the Brazilian FA (CBF), Mr Marco Polo Del Nero, for a duration of 90 days. The duration of the ban may be extended for an additional period not exceeding 45 days. During this time, Mr Polo Del Nero is banned from all football activities at both national and international level. The ban comes into force immediately.

The decision was taken upon the request from the chairperson of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee carrying out the formal investigation proceedings into Mr Polo Del Nero, pursuant to art. 83 par. 1 and art. 84 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

