World's best in action

Live streams, match highlights, exclusives and more!
FIFA.com
Media Release

Fédération Internationale de Football Association

FIFA Strasse 20, P.O Box 8044 Zurich, Switzerland, +41 (0) 43 222 7777

Tuesday 15 January 2019, 09:59
Organisation

Chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee rejects the appeal lodged by Keramuudin Karim

The chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has rejected the appeal lodged by Mr Keramuudin Karim, the President of the Afghanistan Football Federation, and confirmed in its entirety the decision concerning provisional sanctions taken by the investigatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee on 12 December 2018.

Consequently, Mr Karim’s provisional ban of 90 days (art. 84 ss. of the 2018 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics), as decided by the investigatory chamber, is maintained.

The decision taken by the chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber was notified to Mr Karim today.

Related Topics
OrganisationAfghanistan
Cookie Settings