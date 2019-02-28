Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Sidio Jose Mugadza

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Sidio Jose Mugadza, a football official affiliated to the Mozambican Football Association, guilty of having accepted bribes in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation into Mr Mugadza was opened on 11 July 2018. In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Mugadza had breached art. 11 (bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for fifteen (15) years from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 3,000 has been imposed on Mr Mugadza.