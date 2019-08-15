Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Romer Osuna

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Romer Osuna, former treasurer and member of the Executive Committee of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and former member of several FIFA committees, guilty of bribery in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation proceedings against Mr Osuna referred to a bribery scheme during the 2012-2015 period, in particular his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to CONMEBOL competitions.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Osuna had breached art. 27 (Bribery) of the 2018 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and, as a result, sanctioned him with a ban for life on taking part in any football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 1,000,000 has been imposed on Mr Osuna.