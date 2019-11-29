Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Ricardo Teixeira

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Ricardo Teixeira, a former member of the Executive Committee of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), a former President of the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) and a former FIFA Executive Committee and standing committee member, guilty of bribery in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation into Mr Teixeira referred to bribery schemes, conducted during the 2006-2012 period, in relation to his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to CBF, CONMEBOL and Concacaf competitions.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Teixeira had breached art. 27 (Bribery) of the FIFA Code of Ethics (2018 edition) and, as a result, sanctioned him with a ban for life on taking part in any football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 1,000,000 has been imposed on Mr Teixeira.

The decision was notified to Mr Teixeira today, the date on which the ban comes into force, and has been published on legal.fifa.com. A direct link to the decision is accessible here.