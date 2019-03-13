Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Rafael Salguero

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Rafael Salguero, the former president of the Guatemalan Football Association (FEDEFUT) and a former member of the FIFA and Concacaf Executive Committees, guilty of bribery in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation into Mr Salguero referred to various bribery schemes during the 2006-2014 period related to Concacaf and FIFA competitions, as well as the illegal reselling of tickets for the FIFA World Cup™.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Salguero had breached art. 27 (Bribery) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, while highlighting his cooperation with the authorities in the United States and throughout the proceedings before the Ethics Committee. As a result, Mr Salguero has been banned from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) for a period of seven years at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 100,000 has been imposed on Mr Salguero.