Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Mr Luis Chiriboga

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Luis Chiriboga, former President of the Ecuadorian Football Association, former member of the CONMEBOL Executive Committee and former FIFA standing committee member, guilty of taking bribes in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation into Mr Chiriboga related to schemes in which he received bribes in exchange for his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to various football tournaments, including the CONMEBOL Copa América and the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Chiriboga had breached art. 27 (Bribery) of the 2018 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 1 million has been imposed on Mr Chiriboga.

The decision was notified to Mr Chiriboga today, the date on which the ban comes into force.