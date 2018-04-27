Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Marco Polo Del Nero

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Mr Marco Polo Del Nero, President of the Brazilian FA (CBF), for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

The investigation against Mr Del Nero was opened on 23 November 2015 and referred, inter alia, to schemes in which he received bribes in exchange for his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to various football tournaments, including the CONMEBOL Copa América, the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores and the CBF Copa do Brasil.

The adjudicatory chamber agreed with the recommendations of the investigatory chamber and found Mr Del Nero guilty of having violated art. 21 (Bribery and corruption), art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts and other benefits), art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 15 (Loyalty), and art. 13 (General rules of conduct) of the FIFA Code of Ethics. As a consequence, Mr Del Nero is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 1 million has been imposed on Mr Del Nero.