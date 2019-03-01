Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions David Chung

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found David Chung, former President of the Papua New Guinea Football Association, former President of the Oceania Football Confederation and former member of the FIFA Council, guilty of having offered and accepted gifts, as well as having acted under a conflict of interest, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation against Mr Chung was opened on 3 May 2018. In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Chung had breached art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts or other benefits) and art. 19 (Conflicts of interest) of the 2018 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for six years and six months from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 100,000 has been imposed on Mr Chung.