Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Boniface Mwamelo

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Boniface Mwamelo, the former treasurer and vice-president of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), guilty of having accepted bribes in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation into Mr Mwamelo was opened on 18 October 2017. In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Mwamelo had breached art. 11 (bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and consequently banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 10,000 has been imposed on Mr Mwamelo.