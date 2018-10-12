Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Osiris Guzmán

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Mr Osiris Guzmán, President of the Dominican Republic Football Association (FEDOFUTBOL), for ten years from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Guzmán guilty of having violated art. 27 (Bribery), art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts or other benefits) and art. 19 (Conflicts of interest) of the FIFA Code of Ethics. As a consequence, Mr Guzmán is banned for ten years from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 150,000 has been imposed on Mr Guzmán.