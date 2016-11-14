Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee opens proceedings against Najeeb Chirakal

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee, under its chairman Hans-Joachim Eckert, has opened formal adjudicatory proceedings against Najeeb Chirakal based on the final report submitted by the investigatory chamber on 2 November 2016.

In the course of the proceedings, Mr Chirakal will be invited to submit his position including any evidence with regard to the final report of the investigatory chamber (art. 70 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE)) and may request a hearing (art. 74 par. 2 of the FCE).