Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee opens proceedings against Mr Bedoya and Mr Jadue

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee chaired by Hans-Joachim Eckert has today opened formal adjudicatory proceedings against Luis Bedoya, a former member of the FIFA Executive Committee, former CONMEBOL vice-president and former president of the Colombian FA, and Sergio Jadue, a former CONMEBOL vice-president and former president of the Chilean FA, based on the final reports submitted by the investigatory chamber.

The chairman of the adjudicatory chamber has studied the reports carefully and decided to institute formal proceedings against the two officials. For reasons linked to privacy rights and the presumption of innocence, the adjudicatory chamber will not publish further details at the present time.