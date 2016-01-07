World's best in action

Media Release

Thursday 07 January 2016, 08:53
Organisation

Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee opens proceedings against Mr Valcke

The adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee chaired by Mr Hans-Joachim Eckert has opened formal adjudicatory proceedings against Mr Jérôme Valcke based on the final report submitted by the investigatory chamber.

The adjudicatory chamber has studied the report carefully and decided to institute formal adjudicatory proceedings against Mr Valcke. For reasons linked to privacy rights and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, the adjudicatory chamber will not publish further details at the present time.

In the course of the proceedings, the party will be invited to submit his position including any evidence with regard to the final report of the investigatory chamber (art. 70 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics) and may request a hearing (art. 74 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics).

