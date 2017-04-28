Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee opens adjudicatory proceedings against Mr Gordon Derrick

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee, under its chairman Hans-Joachim Eckert, has opened formal adjudicatory proceedings against the President of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) and General Secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA), Mr Gordon Derrick, based on the final report submitted by the investigatory chamber.

The investigations concerning Mr Derrick were conducted by Dr Cornel Borbély, chairman of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, as the chief of investigation, and focused amongst others on alleged conflicts of interest, offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, mismanagement of funds, abuse of position and disloyalty.

In the final report, which was passed to the adjudicatory chamber on 21 April 2017, Dr Borbély recommended imposing on Mr Derrick a ban of no less than four (4) years from taking part in any kind of football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other), as well as a fine of no less than CHF 15,000 for the alleged violation of articles 13 (General rules of conduct), 15 (Loyalty), 19 (Conflicts of interest) and 20 (Offering and accepting gifts and other benefits) of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

In connection with the present proceedings, Mr Derrick has been provided with the relevant final report and has been invited to submit his position, including any evidence with regard to the content therein (art. 70 of the FIFA Code of Ethics), and he may request a hearing (art. 74 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics).