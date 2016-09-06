Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee opens adjudicatory proceedings against Saoud Al-Mohannadi

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee, under its chairman Hans-Joachim Eckert, has opened formal adjudicatory proceedings against the Vice-President of the Qatar Football Association (QFA) and former General Secretary of the QFA, Saoud Al-Mohannadi, based on the final report submitted by the investigatory chamber.

The investigations concerning Mr Al-Mohannadi were conducted by Djimbaraye Bourngar, deputy chairman of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, and the final report was passed to the adjudicatory chamber on 26 August 2016.

In connection with the present proceedings, Mr Al-Mohannadi has been provided with the relevant final report and has been invited to submit his position including any evidence with regard to content therein (art. 70 of the FIFA Code of Ethics) and may request a hearing (art. 74 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics).