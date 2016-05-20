Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee opens adjudicatory proceedings against Wolfgang Niersbach

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee, under its deputy chairman Mr Alan Sullivan, has opened formal adjudicatory proceedings against Mr Wolfgang Niersbach, former president of the German Football Association (DFB), vice-president of the 2006 FIFA World Cup Local Organising Committee (LOC) and current member of the FIFA Council and the UEFA executive committee, based on the final report submitted by the investigatory chamber.

The investigations concerning Mr Niersbach conducted by Dr Cornel Borbély, chairman of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, were opened on 22 March 2016 and the final report was passed to the adjudicatory chamber on 22 April 2016. In its final report, the investigatory chamber recommends a sanction of a two-year ban from all football-related activity and a fine of CHF 30,000 for violations of arts 13, 15, 18, and 19 of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

Under its deputy chairman Mr Alan Sullivan, the adjudicatory chamber has studied the report of the investigatory chamber carefully and decided to institute formal adjudicatory proceedings against Mr Niersbach.

In the course of the proceedings, Mr Niersbach will be invited to submit his position including any evidence with regard to the final report of the investigatory chamber (art. 70 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics) and may request a hearing (art. 74 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics).

For reasons linked to privacy rights and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, the adjudicatory chamber will not publish further details at the present time.