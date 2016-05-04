Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee opens adjudicatory proceedings against Jeffrey Webb

The adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, chaired by Mr Hans-Joachim Eckert, has opened formal adjudicatory proceedings against Mr Jeffrey Webb based on the final report submitted by the investigatory chamber.

The adjudicatory chamber has carefully studied the report of the investigatory chamber, under the chairmanship of Dr Cornel Borbély, and decided to institute formal adjudicatory proceedings against Mr Webb, formerly the President of CONCACAF, a Vice-President of FIFA, a member of the Executive Committee of the Caribbean Football Union and the President of the Cayman Islands Football Association. The final report was transmitted to the adjudicatory chamber on 26 April 2016, with a recommended sanction of a lifelong ban from all football-related activities for violations of arts 13, 15, 18, 19 and 21 of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

On 23 November 2015, Mr Webb pleaded guilty at the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, to one count of racketeering conspiracy, three counts of wire fraud conspiracy and three counts of money laundering conspiracy.

During the course of these adjudicatory proceedings, Mr Webb will be invited to submit his position with regard to the final report of the investigatory chamber, including any evidence (art. 70 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics), and may request a hearing (art. 74 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics).