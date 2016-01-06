World's best in action

Wednesday 06 January 2016, 08:31
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee extends suspension of Mr Valcke

The adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee chaired by Mr Hans-Joachim Eckert has decided to extend the suspension of Mr Jérôme Valcke by 45 days, at the request of the investigatory chamber. The extension of the suspension starts from today.

