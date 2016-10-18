Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee bans Worawi Makudi for five years

The adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, chaired by Hans-Joachim Eckert, has banned Worawi Makudi, former President of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) and former FIFA Executive Committee member, for five years from all football-related activities on a national and international level. The ban comes into force immediately.

The investigations against Mr Makudi were opened on 23 July 2015 and were conducted by Dr Cornel Borbély, chairman of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, following information that Mr Makudi had been convicted of forgery by the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court. On 15 July 2016, the final report was transmitted to the adjudicatory chamber, which opened formal adjudicatory proceedings on 22 July 2016.

Due to the fact that Mr Makudi made alterations to the FAT Statutes without the approval of the FAT Congress, the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee found Mr Makudi guilty of forgery and falsification under art. 17 of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE). In addition, Mr Makudi was found guilty of violating art. 41 of the FCE (Obligation of the parties to collaborate).