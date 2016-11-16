Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee bans Saoud Al-Mohannadi for one year

The adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, chaired by Hans-Joachim Eckert, has banned Saoud Al-Mohannadi, Vice-President of the Qatar Football Association (QFA) and a Vice-President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), for one year from all football-related activities on a national and international level. The ban comes into force immediately.

The investigations against Mr Al-Mohannadi were opened on 27 July 2015 and conducted by Djimrabaye Bourngar, deputy chairman of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, based on potential infringements by Mr Al-Mohannadi of his duty to collaborate as a witness in separate proceedings. On 26 August 2016, the final report was transmitted to the adjudicatory chamber, which opened formal adjudicatory proceedings on 6 September 2016.

Because Mr Al-Mohannadi did not cooperate with the investigatory chamber in the proceedings against a third party, the adjudicatory chamber found him guilty of violating art. 18 (Duty of disclosure, cooperation and reporting) and art. 42 (General obligation to collaborate) of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE).

As a sanction, the adjudicatory chamber has banned Mr Al-Mohannadi for one year from all football‑related activities (administrative, sports or any other) on a national and international level and imposed a fine of CHF 20,000.