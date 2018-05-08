Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee bans Héctor Trujillo 

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Héctor Trujillo, the former General Secretary of the Guatemalan Football Association, for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

The investigation against Mr Trujillo opened on 4 December 2015, based inter alia on a press release from the United States Department of Justice that had been issued one day before.

On 2 June 2017, Mr Trujillo pleaded guilty in a US court to wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy. His guilty plea related to schemes in which he received kickbacks in exchange for awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to FIFA World Cup™ qualifying matches.

The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Trujillo guilty of having violated art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) of the FIFA Code of Ethics. He has therefore been banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at national and international level.

In addition, a fine of USD 200,000 has also been imposed on Mr Trujillo.