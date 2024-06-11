Launch of the FIFA International Player Transfer Course 2024

FIFA has launched the FIFA International Player Transfer Course 2024. Information on the application process, which will be open from 12 June until 30 August, can be found at legal.fifa.com. More than 20,000 professional players (men and women) and over 5,000 clubs from different countries are involved in transfers every year. The international transfer process, although largely simplified by FIFA in recent years to facilitate its implementation in an expedited manner, still demands knowledge of the transfer system, including the different stages and aspects of international transfers. The course is designed for people who operate or will be carrying out international transfers. It provides a short but in-depth analysis of the various aspects of the processes involved while offering a practical and hands-on approach. The course will run from 4 to 6 December 2024 in one module over three full days at the FIFA Offices in Miami, USA. You can find further details about the FIFA International Player Transfer Course on legal.fifa.com or in the official brochure.